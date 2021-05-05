 Skip to main content

Recap: New York Times Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.94% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.14.

Revenue of $473,045,000 rose by 6.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $463,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10154498&linkSecurityString=e678e2fb92

Technicals

52-week high: $58.73

Company's 52-week low was at $31.85

Price action over last quarter: down 12.22%

Company Profile

New York Times Co is an American media company known for publishing its flagship newspaper, The New York Times. The company also operates the International New York Times newspaper, as well as digital properties such as nytimes and various smartphone applications. Circulation of The New York Times is the source of revenue for the company, followed by print and digital advertising and its paid digital-only subscription to The New York Times. The company has a daily print circulation of over 500,000 and 1,000,000 on Sundays. The source of growth for The New York Times is its digital subscription service, which has over 1,000,000 paid users.

 

