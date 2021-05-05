Trane Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 274.07% over the past year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $3,018,000,000 up by 277.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,860,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.00 and $6.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $13,763,000,000 and $13,763,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.tranetechnologies.com%2F&eventid=3082390&sessionid=1&key=75DFC123984FBFC42D9FCF6587382A8D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $177.20

52-week low: $73.73

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.28%

Company Overview

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $12.5 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 70% of its revenue.