Recap: Hilton Worldwide Q1 Earnings

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 97.30% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $874,000,000 declined by 54.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hlt/mediaframe/44428/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $132.69

52-week low: $62.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.38%

Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates 1,019,287 rooms across 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments as of Dec. 31, 2020. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 21%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2020. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru, and Tempo. Managed and franchised represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.