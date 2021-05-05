United Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 3.32% year over year to $3.49, which beat the estimate of $2.94.
Revenue of $379,100,000 rose by 6.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $368,950,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: May 05, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unither.com%2F&eventid=3079558&sessionid=1&key=1E10529A567F960BD8CB989F24EB0012®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $212.62
Company's 52-week low was at $98.37
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.74%
Company Overview
United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Nearly all of its sales are generated within the United States. United also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary hypertension.
