United Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 3.32% year over year to $3.49, which beat the estimate of $2.94.

Revenue of $379,100,000 rose by 6.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $368,950,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.unither.com%2F&eventid=3079558&sessionid=1&key=1E10529A567F960BD8CB989F24EB0012&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $212.62

Company's 52-week low was at $98.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.74%

Company Overview

United Therapeutics specializes in drug development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and progressive disease marked by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs. The company's therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension largely focus on the prostacyclin pathway, and many of its treatments are based on the same molecule, treprostinil. Nearly all of its sales are generated within the United States. United also markets a pediatric oncology drug, but its focus largely remains in pulmonary hypertension.

 

