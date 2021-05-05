SiteOne Landscape Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 142.86% year over year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of ($0.44).

Revenue of $650,200,000 higher by 41.41% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $537,960,000.

Guidance

SiteOne Landscape Supply hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/site/mediaframe/44830/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $189.19

52-week low: $80.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.23%

Company Overview

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is one of the largest suppliers of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.