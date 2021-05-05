 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: SPX FLOW Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 916.67% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $363,800,000 up by 25.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $341,850,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x37ct7ru

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $70.00

52-week low: $24.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.53%

Company Description

SPX Flow offers engineering solutions in two segments: food and beverage segment and industrial segment. The food and beverage segment provides technology for dairy consumption, expansion to emerging markets, productivity improvements, and food safety. The industrial segment services the chemical, mining, air, and water treatment industries. Both segments sell products such as pumps, blenders, separators, air dryers, heat exchangers, and hydraulic tools. SPX Flow operates worldwide, with sales in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

 

Related Articles (FLOW)

SPX FLOW Earnings Preview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com