Recap: SPX FLOW Q1 Earnings

Shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 916.67% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $363,800,000 up by 25.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $341,850,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x37ct7ru

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $70.00

52-week low: $24.65

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.53%

Company Description

SPX Flow offers engineering solutions in two segments: food and beverage segment and industrial segment. The food and beverage segment provides technology for dairy consumption, expansion to emerging markets, productivity improvements, and food safety. The industrial segment services the chemical, mining, air, and water treatment industries. Both segments sell products such as pumps, blenders, separators, air dryers, heat exchangers, and hydraulic tools. SPX Flow operates worldwide, with sales in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia.