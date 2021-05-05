Northwest Natural: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 22.78% year over year to $1.94, which beat the estimate of $1.82.

Revenue of $315,946,000 higher by 10.80% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $318,280,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.40 and $2.60..

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/nwn/mediaframe/44452/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $66.20

Company's 52-week low was at $41.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.75%

Company Overview

Northwest Natural Holding Co is a public natural gas service supplier operating in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Its subsidiary, NW Natural, operates through the natural gas distribution segment, which purchases and distributes natural gas through approximately 750,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company generates its revenue from residential, commercial, and industrial customers, the majority of which are in Oregon. Residential and commercial customers account for the vast majority of profitability.