Recap: Blucora Q1 Earnings

Shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 15.56% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.96.

Revenue of $278,383,000 up by 5.72% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $279,560,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.34 and $1.60.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $844,000,000 and $867,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xp3bipto

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.41

52-week low: $8.37

Price action over last quarter: down 8.16%

Company Description

Blucora Inc is a provider of technology-enabled financial solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. Its products and services in wealth management and tax preparation, through HD Vest, Inc. and TaxAct, Inc, help consumers to manage their financial lives. The company's operating segment includes Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. It generates maximum revenue from the Wealth Management segment. Geographically, it operates in the United States.