Recap: Hillenbrand Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.91% over the past year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.91.

Revenue of $722,300,000 up by 11.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $707,050,000.

Guidance

Hillenbrand Sees Q3 2021 Revs $665M-$695M Vs $659.05M Est; Sees Q3 Adj. EPS $0.70-$0.80 Vs $0.78 Est

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $52.84

52-week low: $17.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.68%

Company Overview

Hillenbrand Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates through three segments. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, and services engineered industrial equipment. The Molding Technology Solutions segment offers engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. Hillenbrand's other major segment Batesville designs, provides, and markets funeral services and solutions.