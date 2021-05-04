Compass Minerals Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.75% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $426,000,000 higher by 2.92% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $451,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Compass Minerals Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Compass Minerals Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $70.76

Company's 52-week low was at $40.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.60%

Company Profile

Compass Minerals produces two primary products: salt and specialty fertilizers. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and the United Kingdom and salt brine operations at the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Compass' salt products are used for deicing and also by industrial and consumer end markets. The firm's largest specialty fertilizer product is sulfate of potash, which is used by growers of high-value crops that are sensitive to standard potash.