Monroe Capital: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 24.24% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $13,213,000 decreased by 11.93% year over year, which missed the estimate of $13,230,000.

Looking Ahead

Monroe Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $10.88

52-week low: $6.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.23%

Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing to lower middle market companies, in the U.S. and Canada. The company provides customized financing solutions focused on senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured subordinated debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. Its investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC.