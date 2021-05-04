Recap: Agile Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 100.00% year over year to ($0.20), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $116,000 rose by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $600,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Ffinance.yahoo.com%2Fnews%2Fagile-therapeutics-report-first-quarter-133000161.html&eventid=3079313&sessionid=1&key=DEC08A48FEC37AEA872656FDB9433127®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.89

52-week low: $1.70

Price action over last quarter: down 34.88%

Company Description

Agile Therapeutics Inc is a women's healthcare company to fulfill the unmet health needs of women. Its product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options. The firm's initial product, Twirla, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin.