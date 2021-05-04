Ameresco: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 66.67% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $252,202,000 rose by 18.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $204,580,000.

Guidance

Ameresco Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance From $1.18-$1.26 To $1.22-$1.30 vs $1.20 Estimate, Sales From $1.1B-$1.15B To $1.11B-$1.16B vs $1.12B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.ameresco.com/news-events/ir-calendar/detail/3780/q1-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $70.25

Company's 52-week low was at $16.01

Price action over last quarter: down 15.20%

Company Profile

Ameresco Inc provides energy efficiency solutions for facilities in North America and Europe. It focuses on projects that reduce the energy, also focuses on the operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco distributes solar energy products and systems, such as PV panels, solar regulators, solar charge controllers, inverters, solar-powered lighting systems, solar-powered water pumps, solar panel mounting hardware, and other system components. The group derives revenue from long-term O&M contracts, energy supply contracts for renewable energy; integrated-PV and through consulting and enterprise energy management services.