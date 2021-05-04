 Skip to main content

Recap: Corteva Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 5:17pm   Comments
Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 33.90% year over year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $4,178,000,000 higher by 5.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,810,000,000.

Outlook

Corteva Sees FY 2021 Net Sales $14.6B-$14.8B Vs $14.67B Est

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $49.98

52-week low: $22.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.71%

Company Description

Corteva was formed in 2019 as the agriculture division of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separation. The company is a leader in the development of new seed and crop chemicals products. Seeds generate a little over half of total company profits and crop protection chemicals make up the remainder. Although Corteva operates globally, around half of revenue comes from North America.

 

