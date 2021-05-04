Recap: Prudential Financial Q1 Earnings

Shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 77.16% year over year to $4.11, which beat the estimate of $2.76.

Revenue of $14,215,000,000 higher by 6.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $14,350,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $102.39

Company's 52-week low was at $48.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.87%

Company Profile

Prudential Financial is a large, diversified insurance company offering annuities, life insurance, retirement plan services, and asset management products. While it operates in a number of countries, the vast majority of revenue is generated in the United States and Japan. Prudential is the second- largest life insurance company in the U.S.