Monolithic Power Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.68% year over year to $1.46, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $254,455,000 rose by 53.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $242,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q2 revenue expected between $274,000,000 and $286,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/94685408066#success

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $406.75

52-week low: $180.96

Price action over last quarter: down 12.38%

Company Overview

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. Monolithic Power uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.