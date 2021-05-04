Recap: Alarm.com Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 19.05% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Revenue of $172,498,000 rose by 13.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $154,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Alarm.com Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hi7q8ux9

Technicals

52-week high: $108.67

Company's 52-week low was at $40.92

Price action over last quarter: down 2.55%

Company Description

Alarm.com Holdings Inc provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, platform solution for the connected home. The platform allows home and business owners to secure their properties and automate and control an array of connected devices. SaaS and license fees from service providers, who resell these services and pay Alarm.com a monthly subscription, are the largest sources of revenue for the firm. The SaaS platform also caters to the service provider by offering enterprise-grade business-management solutions to expand and manage its customer base. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and Canada.