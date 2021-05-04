Hyatt Hotels: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 920.00% year over year to ($3.57), which missed the estimate of ($1.30).

Revenue of $438,000,000 decreased by 55.89% year over year, which missed the estimate of $468,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hyatt Hotels hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $92.22

52-week low: $41.87

Price action over last quarter: down 8.20%

Company Profile

Hyatt is an operator of 982 owned (7% of total rooms) and managed and franchise (93%) properties across 16 upscale luxury brands, which includes two vacation brands (Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, and the wellness brand Miraval. Hyatt acquired Two Roads in November 2018. The regional breakdown as a percentage of total rooms is 67% Americas, 20% Asia-Pacific, and 13% rest of world.