Select Energy Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 90.56% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $143,742,000 declined by 48.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $140,330,000.

Looking Ahead

Select Energy Services hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $7.58

Company's 52-week low was at $2.80

Price action over last quarter: down 18.79%

Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc is a provider of total water solutions to the United States oil and gas industry. Its services are water treatment, fluids handling, disposal solutions, and flowback and well testing among others. The group operates in three segments namely Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Water services segment.