Kadant: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.19% year over year to $1.43, which beat the estimate of $1.36.

Revenue of $172,463,000 up by 8.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,020,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $710,000,000 and $730,000,000.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $189.40

52-week low: $77.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.15%

Company Overview

Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company's three reportable segments are: Papermaking systems, which provides products for paper production, recycling, and process water cleaning; Wood processing systems, which provides chippers, debarking tools, and other lumber equipment; and Material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a global presence with sizable revenue from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Canada.