Kadant: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 31.19% year over year to $1.43, which beat the estimate of $1.36.
Revenue of $172,463,000 up by 8.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $170,020,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $710,000,000 and $730,000,000.
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $189.40
52-week low: $77.82
Price action over last quarter: Up 20.15%
Company Overview
Kadant Inc. supplies process and engineering equipment for papermaking, recycling, lumber manufacturing, and related industries. The company's three reportable segments are: Papermaking systems, which provides products for paper production, recycling, and process water cleaning; Wood processing systems, which provides chippers, debarking tools, and other lumber equipment; and Material handling systems, which provides conveyor-belt equipment for industries such as mining, food processing, and packaging. The company has a global presence with sizable revenue from the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Canada.
