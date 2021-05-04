Recap: Big 5 Sporting Goods Q1 Earnings

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 509.09% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $272,806,000 up by 25.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $260,180,000.

Looking Ahead

Q2 EPS expected to be between $1.05 and $1.25.

Big 5 Sporting Goods hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144659

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $19.55

52-week low: $1.08

Price action over last quarter: Up 68.08%

Company Description

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp is a specialty retailer company that is principally engaged in the sale of sporting goods in the western United States. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports. The company operates solely as a sporting goods retailer, which includes both retail stores and an e-commerce platform. The company operates a distribution center located in Riverside, California, that services all of its stores and e-commerce platform.