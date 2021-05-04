Zillow Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 276.00% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,218,000,000 up by 8.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,100,000,000.

Outlook

Zillow Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Zillow Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.zillowgroup.com%2F&eventid=3082088&sessionid=1&key=07C46DFD3F29E103BA56DAF7EA2CABAB®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $212.40

Company's 52-week low was at $40.23

Price action over last quarter: down 36.92%

Company Overview

Zillow Group is an Internet-based real estate company that has historically focused on deriving ad revenue from third-party brokers on online marketplaces such as Zillow.com, Trulia, and HotPads. More recently it has shifted its focus to iBuying via the Zillow Offers platform.