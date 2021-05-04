Recap: TTEC Holdings Q1 Earnings

Shares of TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 96.88% over the past year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $539,219,000 up by 24.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $530,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TTEC Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $109.95

Company's 52-week low was at $35.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.73%

Company Description

TTEC Holdings provides customer engagement management tools and services. The company operates through four operating segments that are organized into two groups, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. TTEC Digital is engaged in building and implementing cloud-based and on-premises customer experience tools that enable clients to develop customer engagement strategies. TTEC Engage focuses on delivering sales and marketing solutions to help clients boost their revenue as well as on managing customer's front-to-back office processes to optimize the customer experience. TTEC Engage contributes the vast majority of the company's revenue, and most of the sales are derived from North America, followed by Asia-Pacific and India.