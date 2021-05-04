Horace Mann Educators: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) moved higher after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 41.03% over the past year to $1.10, which beat the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $322,000,000 up by 4.78% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $327,270,000.

Guidance

Horace Mann Educators hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $44.74

Company's 52-week low was at $30.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.44%

Company Description

Horace Mann Educators Corp is a diversified insurance holding company that markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty insurance, retirement annuities, and life insurance. The company's property and casualty operations focus on automobile and homeowner insurance, while the retirement annuities are 403(b) tax-qualified products. Horace Mann Educators markets its products to kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. The company uses several former teachers in its salesforce. Its segments include Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, Corporate and Other.