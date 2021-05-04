Huron Consulting Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 20.45% over the past year to $0.35, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $203,213,000 decreased by 8.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $198,290,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.35 and $2.75.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $850,000,000 and $900,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/spn49hdm

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $61.99

Company's 52-week low was at $37.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.07%

Company Overview

Huron Consulting Group Inc is a professional services firm. The company provides expertise in strategy, technology, operations, advisory services, & analytics through three operating segments namely Healthcare, Education, and Business Advisory. Healthcare segment helps the firms to transform and innovate the delivery model to focus on patient wellness by improving quality outcomes, minimizing care variation and fundamentally improving patient and population health, Education segment provides management consulting and technology solutions, and Business Advisory segment provides services to large and middle-market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and private equity firms. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Healthcare Segment.