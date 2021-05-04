Recap: Match Group Q1 Earnings
Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) increase in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 3.64% year over year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.40.
Revenue of $667,612,000 up by 22.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $650,660,000.
Outlook
Match Sees Q2 Sales $680M-$690M vs $678.8M Estimate, Adj. EBITDA $255M-$260M
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $174.68
52-week low: $72.28
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.81%
Company Overview
Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).
