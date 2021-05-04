Dolby Laboratories: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 12.50% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.67.

Revenue of $319,558,000 declined by 9.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $294,290,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Dolby Laboratories hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.dolby.com%2F&eventid=3081941&sessionid=1&key=0299DFB0EAF59CB5FE3A45FE7C43ACDE®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $104.74

Company's 52-week low was at $52.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.61%

Company Overview

Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company generates three fourths of its revenue from licensing its technology to consumer electronics manufacturers around the world. The rest of revenue comes from equipment sales to professional producers and audio engineering services.