Arista Networks: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.76% year over year to $2.50, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $667,562,000 rose by 27.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $642,120,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Q2 revenue expected between $675,000,000 and $695,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.arista.com%2F&eventid=3080001&sessionid=1&key=74059A5B0CCBA814DB534FA1C25A4FA3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $326.60

52-week low: $192.96

Price action over last quarter: down 1.74%

Company Overview

Arista Networks is a software and hardware provider for the networking solutions sector. Operating as one business unit, software, switching, and router products are targeted for high-performance networking applications, while service revenue comes from technical support. Customer markets include data centers, enterprises, service providers, and campuses. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and generates most of its revenue in the Americas. It also sells into Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.