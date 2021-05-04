PTC Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights
Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 1.10% over the past year to ($1.83), which missed the estimate of ($1.51).
Revenue of $117,942,000 rose by 72.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,800,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 04:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m8bp48ft
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $70.82
Company's 52-week low was at $39.68
Price action over last quarter: down 32.38%
Company Description
PTC Therapeutics Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small-molecule therapeutics. Its target area is RNA biology post-transcriptional control processes of the events occurring in a cell when a RNA messenger is copied from DNA during the transcription process. The discovered products address multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders, such as nonsense mutations in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and oncology.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings