PTC Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 1.10% over the past year to ($1.83), which missed the estimate of ($1.51).

Revenue of $117,942,000 rose by 72.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $98,800,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 04:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m8bp48ft

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.82

Company's 52-week low was at $39.68

Price action over last quarter: down 32.38%

Company Description

PTC Therapeutics Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small-molecule therapeutics. Its target area is RNA biology post-transcriptional control processes of the events occurring in a cell when a RNA messenger is copied from DNA during the transcription process. The discovered products address multiple therapeutic areas, including rare disorders, such as nonsense mutations in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and oncology.