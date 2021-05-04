Glaukos's Earnings: A Preview

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's look at Glaukos's Q1 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Glaukos reporting a loss of $0.31 per share on revenue of $65.07 million. In the same quarter last year, Glaukos posted EPS of $0.44 on sales of $55.34 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 29.55% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 17.59% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Glaukos's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.48 -0.76 -0.39 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.09 -0.61 -0.44 Revenue Estimate 67.84 M 53.75 M 20.06 M 59.14 M Revenue Actual 73.23 M 64.83 M 31.56 M 55.34 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Glaukos were trading at $92.79 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 121.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Glaukos is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.