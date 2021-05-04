10x Genomics's Earnings: A Preview

On Wednesday, May 05, 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting 10x Genomics's loss per share to be near $0.27 on sales of $102.51 million. In the same quarter last year, 10x Genomics posted a loss of $0.22 per share on sales of $71.91 million.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 22.73%. Sales would be up 42.56% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.48 -0.23 -0.30 0.46 -0.55 -0.07 -0.13 0.10 EPS Actual 0.71 -0.08 -0.65 0.59 -0.41 0.04 -0.22 0.23 Revenue Estimate 252.00 M 100.40 M 61.23 M 252.05 M 29.56 M 109.00 M 73.42 M 120.63 M Revenue Actual 251.60 M 112.22 M 71.82 M 256.50 M 42.91 M 109.10 M 71.91 M 172.00 M

Stock Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics were trading at $192.58 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 135.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. 10x Genomics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.