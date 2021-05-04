 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook for Adaptive Biotechnologies

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Adaptive Biotechnologies have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.41 on revenue of $27.75 million. In the same quarter last year, Adaptive Biotechnologies posted EPS of $0.25 on sales of $20.91 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.
When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 64.0% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 32.71% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
EPS Estimate -0.29 -0.28 -0.28 -0.21
EPS Actual -0.33 -0.27 -0.26 -0.25
Revenue Estimate 26.90 M 23.58 M 18.80 M 22.66 M
Revenue Actual 30.18 M 26.30 M 20.99 M 20.91 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies were trading at $38.02 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.86%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Adaptive Biotechnologies is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

