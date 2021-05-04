Surgery Partners Earnings Preview

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Surgery Partners's Q1 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Surgery Partners analysts modeled for a loss of $0.37 per share on sales of $499.06 million. In the same quarter last year, Surgery Partners reported EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $441.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 8.82% decrease for the company. Revenue would be up 13.17% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.38 -0.69 -0.48 EPS Actual 0.09 -0.53 -0.48 -0.34 Revenue Estimate 546.60 M 467.43 M 342.07 M 396.67 M Revenue Actual 548.30 M 496.10 M 374.70 M 441.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Surgery Partners are up 358.85%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Surgery Partners is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.