SPX FLOW Earnings Preview

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, May 05. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for SPX FLOW's Q1 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect SPX FLOW earnings of $0.35 per share. Revenue will likely be around $341.85 million, according to the consensus estimate. SPX FLOW earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.06 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $289.50 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 483.33%. Sales would be up 18.08% on a year-over-year basis. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.31 0.07 0.03 EPS Actual 0.56 0.48 0.22 0.06 Revenue Estimate 350.16 M 333.27 M 290.03 M 309.78 M Revenue Actual 396.10 M 356.90 M 308.10 M 289.50 M

Stock Performance

Shares of SPX FLOW were trading at $67.43 as of May 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 125.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SPX FLOW is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.