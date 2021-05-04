Repligen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) moved higher by 7.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 112.50% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $142,837,000 rose by 87.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $117,010,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.21 and $2.28.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $565,000,000 and $590,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rgen/mediaframe/44717/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $228.84

Company's 52-week low was at $109.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.07%

Company Description

Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company. It develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies and flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's customers include life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen markets its products globally through a direct commercial organization in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as through strategic partners in select markets. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.