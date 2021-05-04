 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Repligen: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 8:14am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) moved higher by 7.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 112.50% over the past year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $142,837,000 rose by 87.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $117,010,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.21 and $2.28.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $565,000,000 and $590,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/rgen/mediaframe/44717/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $228.84

Company's 52-week low was at $109.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.07%

Company Description

Repligen Corp is a global life sciences company. It develops and commercializes innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies and flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The company's customers include life science companies, global biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers worldwide. Repligen markets its products globally through a direct commercial organization in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, as well as through strategic partners in select markets. The majority of the company's revenue is generated in the United States.

 

Related Articles (RGEN)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vaxart Rebounds On Strong Vaccine Data, Pfizer's Beat-And-Raise Quarter, BioLineRx Data
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com