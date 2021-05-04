 Skip to main content

Beasley Broadcast Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 414.29% over the past year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $48,212,000 decreased by 16.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $49,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Beasley Broadcast Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://lumen.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1450283&tp_key=8273b2ba5d

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $5.15

Company's 52-week low was at $1.15

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.55%

Company Overview

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc is a radio broadcasting company, engaged in operating radio stations throughout the United States. It operates radio stations including FM and AM radio stations located in large and mid-sized markets in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in the following radio markets: Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Detroit, MI, Fayetteville, NC, Fort Myers-Naples, FL, Las Vegas, NV, Middlesex, NJ, Monmouth, NJ, Morristown, NJ, Philadelphia, PA, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, FL, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, FL, and Wilmington, DE. It is also a multi-platform, marketing solutions provider that offers on-air, online, and mobile and social media applications. The main source of revenue is the sale of advertising.

 

