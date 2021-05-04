Recap: Tetra Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 300.00% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $77,324,000 decreased by 65.32% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $76,950,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tetra Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1158/41001

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $3.08

Company's 52-week low was at $0.33

Price action over last quarter: down 0.40%

Company Overview

Tetra Technologies Inc is a diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, and compression services. It has three reporting segments namely Completion Fluids & Products, Water & Flowback Services, and Compression. The Completion Fluids & Products Division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services. The Water & Flowback Services Division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The Compression Division is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage.