Recap: AMETEK Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.90% year over year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $1,216,000,000 rose by 1.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,170,000,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between $1.08 and $1.10.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/opo83ssr

Price Action

52-week high: $137.84

52-week low: $75.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.79%

Company Profile

Ametek is a diversified industrial conglomerate with about $4.5 billion in sales. The firm operates through two segments: electronic instruments, or EIG, and electromechanical, or EMG. EIG designs and manufactures differentiated and advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial end markets. EMG is a focused, niche supplier of highly engineered automation solutions, thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects, among other products. About half of the firm's sales are made in the United States. The firm's asset-light strategy in place for nearly two decades emphasizes growth through acquisitions, new product development through research and development, driving operational efficiencies, and global and market expansion.

 

