Recap: Incyte Q1 Earnings

Shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 123.43% year over year to $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $604,718,000 higher by 6.37% year over year, which missed the estimate of $659,240,000.

Guidance

Incyte reaffirmed FY21 Jakafi net product revenues of $2.125 billion-$2.2 billion.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1449405&tp_key=2fec8b29bf

Price Action

52-week high: $110.36

52-week low: $75.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.41%

Company Overview

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's lead drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.