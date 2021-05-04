 Skip to main content

Seres Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 39.29% year over year to ($0.39), which missed the estimate of ($0.31).

Revenue of $5,718,000 decreased by 30.17% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,450,000.

Guidance

Seres Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Seres Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r9d6uhxx

Price Action

52-week high: $38.50

52-week low: $3.41

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.23%

Company Overview

Seres Therapeutics Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company operating in the United States. The company is engaged in developing biological drugs which are referred as ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The drugs discovered by the company are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company focuses on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. SER-109, the company's product, is designed to prevent further recurrences of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI), a debilitating infection of the colon. In addition, the company is involved in developing SER-262, SER-287, and SER-401.

 

