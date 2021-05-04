Recap: Unitil Q1 Earnings

Shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.53% year over year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.16.

Revenue of $138,800,000 rose by 6.44% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $145,930,000.

Outlook

Unitil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zxk8jc5h

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $58.94

52-week low: $32.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.01%

Company Description

Unitil Corp is a holding company, through its subsidiaries it is engaged in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas throughout its service territories in the states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine. It reports three segments namely utility gas operations, utility electric operations, and non-regulated.