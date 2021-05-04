Recap: Martin Marietta Materials Q1 Earnings

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 153.66% over the past year to $1.04, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $921,900,000 rose by 3.47% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $911,410,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,510,000,000 and $4,700,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rhxqa3c2

Price Action

52-week high: $361.32

Company's 52-week low was at $151.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.20%

Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2020, Martin Marietta sold 187 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.