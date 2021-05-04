Pfizer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.25% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $14,582,000,000 up by 21.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,600,000,000.

Outlook

Pfizer raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from 3.10-$3.20 to $3.55-$3.65.

The company also raised sales guidance from $59.4 billion-$61.4 billion to $70.5 billion-$72.5 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://pfizer.rev.vbrick.com/#/event-registration/d96048bb-8377-4249-87cc-1d22609c122c

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.08

Company's 52-week low was at $31.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.27%

Company Overview

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.