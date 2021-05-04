 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) moved higher by 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 16.25% over the past year to $0.93, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $14,582,000,000 up by 21.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,600,000,000.

Outlook

Pfizer raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from 3.10-$3.20 to $3.55-$3.65.

The company also raised sales guidance from $59.4 billion-$61.4 billion to $70.5 billion-$72.5 billion.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://pfizer.rev.vbrick.com/#/event-registration/d96048bb-8377-4249-87cc-1d22609c122c

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $43.08

Company's 52-week low was at $31.61

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.27%

Company Overview

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Vaxart Stock Is Surging As Its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine Can Potentially Trigger Immunity Against Variants
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Crude Oil Rises 1%
5 Stocks To Watch For May 4, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Expected To Get FDA Emergency Approval For Age Group 12-15 Next Week
IPO Preview: Honest Company, Chinese Lifestyle Brand Onion Global, Hydroponic iPower Lead Group
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com