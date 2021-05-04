IDEXX Laboratories: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 82.17% year over year to $2.35, which beat the estimate of $1.71.

Revenue of $777,707,000 up by 24.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $737,380,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.88 and $8.18.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,105,000,000 and $3,160,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/if4enin4

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $573.99

Company's 52-week low was at $266.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.29%

Company Description

Idexx Laboratories primarily develops, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic products, equipment, and services for pets and livestock. Its key product lines include single-use canine and feline test kits that veterinarians can employ in the office, benchtop chemistry and hematology analyzers for test-panel analysis on-site, reference lab services, and tests to detect and manage disease in livestock. The firm also offers vet practice management software and consulting services to animal hospitals. Idexx gets about 38% of its revenue from outside the United States.