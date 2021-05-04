 Skip to main content

Market Overview

DuPont: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 8.33% over the past year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $3,976,000,000 decreased by 23.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,850,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.60 and $3.75.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $15,700,000,000 and $15,900,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investors.dupont.com%2F&eventid=3082023&sessionid=1&key=36B2FF2342D78076DF4BF54FC6A71183&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $87.27

52-week low: $41.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.29%

Company Profile

DuPont is a diversified global specialty chemicals company created in 2019 from the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products that serve the automotive, electronics and communication, construction, safety and protection, and water management industries. DuPont benefits from the ability to produce patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex that tend to have a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

 

