Recap: Zimmer Biomet Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021
Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.59% year over year to $1.71, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $1,847,000,000 higher by 3.53% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,760,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.60 and $8.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $8,008,000,000 and $8,219,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/zbh/mediaframe/44555/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $180.36

Company's 52-week low was at $108.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.34%

Company Overview

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants, as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly 60% of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints, another 22% comes from extremities and trauma; the remaining portion is primarily related to spine and dental products.

 

