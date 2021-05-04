Gartner: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.67% over the past year to $2.00, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $1,104,000,000 rose by 8.34% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,050,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/bc5ofgrh

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $200.37

Company's 52-week low was at $106.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.28%

Company Profile

Based in Stamford, Conn., Gartner provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services and hosted nearly 80 IT conferences across the globe in 2007.