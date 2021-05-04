 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Westlake Chemical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 187.69% year over year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Revenue of $2,357,000,000 up by 22.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,050,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Westlake Chemical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fmi27wgt

Price Action

52-week high: $97.80

Company's 52-week low was at $36.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.51%

Company Overview

Westlake Chemical Corp is a vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. Its products are used for flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction and others. The company operates in the business segments of Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer and various ethylene co-products. The Vinyl segment manufactures and markets polyvinyl chloride, vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride, chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and ethylene. It sells products across the United States and around the world, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.

 

Related Articles (WLK)

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street; Crude Oil Edges Higher
Insider Sells Westlake Chemical's Stock
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com