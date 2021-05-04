Westlake Chemical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 187.69% year over year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Revenue of $2,357,000,000 up by 22.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,050,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Westlake Chemical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fmi27wgt

Price Action

52-week high: $97.80

Company's 52-week low was at $36.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.51%

Company Overview

Westlake Chemical Corp is a vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. Its products are used for flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction and others. The company operates in the business segments of Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer and various ethylene co-products. The Vinyl segment manufactures and markets polyvinyl chloride, vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride, chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and ethylene. It sells products across the United States and around the world, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.