Recap: Henry Schein Q1 Earnings

Shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) decreased 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 31.91% over the past year to $1.24, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $2,925,000,000 up by 20.42% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,810,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Henry Schein hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 04, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.henryschein.com/presentations?c=74322&p=irol-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $74.89

52-week low: $49.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.17%

Company Profile

Henry Schein is the largest wholesaler of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners. The company has been established for approximately 90 years and operates across nearly 30 distribution centers to offer hundreds of thousands of products to customers globally. Henry Schein also offers practice management products that include software products, technical, financial, and educational services. The company recently spun off its animal health business.