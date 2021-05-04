Recap: ArcBest Q1 Earnings
Shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 180.56% year over year to $1.01, which beat the estimate of $0.58.
Revenue of $829,213,000 up by 18.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $812,300,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
ArcBest hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 04, 2021
Time: 09:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1447325&tp_key=5e6751b165
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $76.21
52-week low: $17.58
Price action over last quarter: Up 57.78%
Company Description
ArcBest Corp is engaged in logistics operations. The company operates in three business segments namely Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. Asset-Based, which represents ABF Freight System Inc and certain other subsidiaries, including ABF Freight System (B.C.) ULC; ABF Freight System Canada ULC; ABF Cartage, Inc.; and Land-Marine Cargo, Inc.; ArcBest, its asset-light logistics operation; and FleetNet. The company generates maximum revenue from its asset-based operations.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News